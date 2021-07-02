You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners, Patty Gasso land All-Pac 12 transfer Alyssa Brito from Oregon

Patty Gasso speaks

OU head coach Patty Gasso speaks during the 2021 OU softball national championship celebration at Marita Hynes Field on June 12.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Rising sophomore utility Alyssa Brito has transferred from Oregon to Oklahoma, OU coach Patty Gasso announced Friday. 

Brito, a Second Team All-Pac-12 selection last season as a freshman, batted .299 with 10 home runs, while starting 53 games at shortstop. The 5-foot-7 utility player was also selected to the Pac-12 All-Defense team.

Brito was ranked the No. 32 overall recruit out of high school by FloSoftball. The Tustin, California, native was former teammates with OU's Tiare Jennings, Nicole May and Zaida Puni with the Orange County Batbusters club team.

"We were in search of a player that can play multiple positions and play them all well," OU coach Patty Gasso said in a press release. "In addition to someone that can bring additional power to our lineup, Alyssa checked all of those boxes. Her relationship with some of our current players also played a part.

"Her style of play is both athletic and energetic. We're excited and think she can be a game-changer for us."

Brito is the second transfer to join the Sooners for the 2022 season, along with North Texas pitcher addition Hope Trautwein.

