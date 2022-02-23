OU softball: Sooners outscore opponents 55-1 in dominant Houston Classic sweep

After catcher Kinzie Hansen and head coach Patty Gasso described frustrations with Oklahoma’s offensive performance at the Mark Campbell Invitational, the Sooners ramped up their bats.
That was thanks in large part to redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who tied the NCAA record for career home runs. Alo crushed her 95th career home run over the centerfield wall on Sunday in an 8-0 victory over Texas State at the Houston Classic.
Alo’s milestone, along with five total home runs in the tournament, accompanied a 5-0 weekend for OU, which won all five games by run-rule in five innings. The Sooners run-ruled McNeese State and Houston twice as well as Texas State and outscored their opponents 55-1 in that span.
“I was really pleased with what I saw on the field,” Gasso said. “At the plate, some of our athletes are really starting to swing it the way they're capable of.”
Alo and senior infielder Jana Johns led the way for the Sooners offensively. A Hauula, Hawaii, native, Alo bombed two home runs in OU’s 11-0 Saturday victory over MSU and tallied another pair of moonshots later in the day when the Sooners dominated Houston 13-0. Johns brought in 11 runs and knocked three homers in the tournament.
Redshirt senior Taylon Snow, seniors Grace Lyons and Grace Green, juniors Hansen and Riley Boone, and sophomores Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito all added to the Sooners home run count. The group combined for 31 hits in 61 at bats with 23 RBIs over the weekend.
In the circle, the Sooners continued what has been a dominant start to the season. OU’s bullpen allowed only six combined hits and recorded 36 strikeouts.
Eight of those strikeouts came from redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein’s Saturday no-hitter against McNeese State. The North Texas transfer’s stellar performance earned her Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors.
“Hope Trautwein has been a pitcher that has learned a lot,” Gasso said. “She’s really caught up in breaking down video, looking at hitters … so much so that she’s now interested in being potentially a pitching coach.”
Gasso also praised freshman Jordy Bahl and sophomore Nicole May, who recorded impressive outings in the circle. The right-handers punched out a combined 21 batters and allowed only three hits.
“Our pitching staff has been a tremendous tag team,” Gasso added. “To watch Nicole May, with the experience she got from the World Series, she looks like a very confident, strong pitcher on the mound. Jordy, we knew was going to come in and bring a fiery, intense focus.”
The Sooners return to action against California State-Fullerton in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Feb. 25-27 to compete in Palm Springs, California.
“(The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic) is just a celebration of softball,” Gasso said. “The atmosphere, the setting, the weather … a lot of our athletes, their parents are living in California. We have a lot of Sooner fans out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.