OU softball: Sooners outlast Wichita State, 7-5, in NCAA Norman Regional

Oklahoma (47-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated Wichita State (40-12-1, 18-5-1 AAC), 7-5, in the NCAA Norman Regional on Saturday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile started for the Sooners and went 3.2 innings. She allowed four hits and two home runs while tallying zero strikeouts. Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez came in for Saile in the fourth inning.
Juarez exited the game after two innings, allowing three hits and recording two strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Nicole May later came in for OU. She finished with two allowed hits and one strikeout.
Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam led the Sooners with four RBIs on the day. OU had eight total hits and seven RBIs in the game.
The Sooners got off to a rocky start against the Shockers. After Saile retired the first two WSU batters of the game, Shocker catcher Madison Perrigan hit a huge home run to left field. That gave Wichita State a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.
There, OU failed to match WSU’s score and entered the second still trailing. However, after the Shockers went three up and three down in the top of the second, Elam crushed one to left field herself. That ball bounced off the OU scoreboard and tied the game 1-1 before the inning ended.
The top of the third saw Wichita State put runners on first and second, but Oklahoma’s defense held on to keep the inning scoreless. Afterward, the Sooners were retired in order to keep the game tied. WSU regained the lead following a homer by Shocker infielder Ryleigh Buck in the fourth. OU entered the bottom of the fourth down 2-1.
Freshman utility Jayda Coleman reached third base during the bottom of the fourth, but Oklahoma couldn’t bring her home as back-to-back fly outs ended the inning. Up 2-1, Wichita State couldn’t build its lead any further as the Sooners entered the bottom of the fifth.
That’s where OU took its first lead of the afternoon. Back-to-back doubles by Oklahoma scored two runners, followed by a single from sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen that brought home junior Kinsey Koeltzow. After that, Elam hit her second home run of the day, which tacked on two additional runners. OU entered the sixth inning leading 7-2.
However, the Shockers weren’t done. Buck hit her second homer of the day for WSU, and like Elam’s, it was a three-run shot. Wichita State cut Oklahoma’s lead to 7-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The Sooners couldn’t tally any more runs in the sixth, but held the Shockers scoreless in the seventh to end the game.
OU now advances to the final games of the NCAA Norman Regional, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m on May 23. With the loss, Wichita State will face the winner of Texas A&M and Morgan State’s matchup at 8 p.m. tonight.
