OU softball: Sooners outlast Texas A&M 3-2 in NCAA Norman Regional

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-2) defeated Texas A&M (30-27) 3-2 in the second game of the NCAA Norman Regional on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched a complete game and finished with two strikeouts. The North Texas transfer allowed three hits and two runs.
Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman led OU’s offense going 2-for-3, with one home run and two RBIs. OU’s lineup finished 7-for-23 on the afternoon.
Coleman smoked a big fly to left field giving the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Then, senior infielder Grace Lyons hit an RBI-double to left center field scoring redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo to cap off OU’s runs in the bottom one.
OU went scoreless in the next two innings, garnering only two hits from junior outfielder Rylie Boone and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, respectively. Coleman responded in the fourth inning, slapping a line drive RBI double down the right field line to score Boone. The sophomore utility was tagged out diving to third to end the inning.
The Sooners didn’t score in the fifth inning as Aggies’ catcher Haley Lee launched a two run homerun with one out to shrink OU’s lead down to one run in the top of the sixth inning. Trautwein escaped the inning without further damage, however, forcing two more outs.
Texas A&M couldn’t capitalize in the top of the seventh inning after two Aggies lined out and another grounded out to end the game.
Next, the Sooners will play either Texas A&M or Minnesota in Norman Regional Final at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 12 at Marita Hynes Field.
