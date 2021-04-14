OU softball: Sooners' offensive dominance continues ahead of season's 1st ranked matchup against Texas

Tiare Jennings continued to do what the OU offense is known for — putting up runs.
Stepping into the box Saturday afternoon against Mississippi State with two runners on and two outs, the freshman infielder was looking to add to a 5-0 lead. She didn’t take long, launching the first pitch she saw over the left field wall to put the Sooners out in front, 8-0.
𝐒𝐄𝐄 𝐘𝐀 🥎️@_tiarejennings with the 1⃣7⃣th 💣 of her 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 season! B3 | OU 8, MSU 0 | 📺 https://t.co/EdKIK6lm4Y pic.twitter.com/n3Qzy0VPnD— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 10, 2021
No. 1 Oklahoma wouldn’t stop there, going on to beat Mississippi State (21-16, 0-9 SEC) by a score of 9-0 and then beating Louisiana Tech (13-19, 3-1 C-USA), 10-0, later Saturday afternoon to extend its record to a perfect 30-0.
For the Sooners (30-0, 6-0 Big 12), it’s one thing to occasionally put up a crooked number on the scoreboard, but for OU it seems to be second nature, as it has won 22 of its games by run-rule.
“I thought we played really well,” head coach Patty Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “I’m very happy with this team, our approach and everything we do.”
What makes that number even more impressive is that it isn’t just a few select hitters. Whoever Gasso puts in her lineup seems to be getting the job done.
Senior utility Jocelyn Alo is having a career year, hitting .537 with a NCAA-leading 22 home runs and 58 RBIs. However, over the two-game weekend series, Alo managed to muster just one hit over six at-bats.
The incredible thing for OU is that when arguably the best hitter in the country isn’t producing, there’s no offensive drop-off in the Sooner lineup.
“We have such a loaded offense,” Gasso said. “There are not a lot of cracks in the cement. We are just really rock solid. Anytime anyone gets a chance they just seem to make the most of it.”
Oklahoma had offensive production from a variety of players, many of whom aren’t everyday starters. A prime example is sophomore outfielder Rylie Boone. The Owasso, Oklahoma, native is hitting .400 on the year with 14 hits, 19 runs and five stolen bases. It’s been tough for her to find playing time within the Sooners’ loaded roster, but she got her chance Saturday.
Boone earned just her eighth start of the year in the second game of Saturday’s double-header against Louisiana Tech and made the most of her opportunities. She reached base in all three of her plate appearances, going 1-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base.
“Rylie did great,” Gasso said. “She’s been in a role of running and playing defense, but getting her that opportunity was important for her and for us. She’s gonna be a playmaker wherever she is, she is just a gamer and it's good to see her out on the field.”
Players like Boone are the reason Oklahoma is the unanimous top team in the country and currently the favorite to win another national title. Whether or not OU has its stars performing at a high level, it seems content to put up runs as if they were.
And off nights for Alo seem to be as rare as a Big 12 regular season loss for the Sooners — something they haven’t had since April 2017. To go along with Alo, Jennings is a freshman performing like a seasoned veteran night in and night out, hitting .510 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs, and as always, delivering when it matters most.
Moving forward, Oklahoma begins its third Big 12 series against No. 7/8 Texas (31-3, 6-0 Big 12) in Norman from April 16-18. It’ll be a unique challenge for the Sooners, marking their first matchup against a top-10 team this season. Junior infielder Grace Lyons and her team know it will be a test, but with their bats firing on all cylinders, they welcome the chance to prove themselves.
“We are ready to play a team who’s ready to give it back to us,” Lyons said. “We still think of ourselves as an underdog ... so we just want to take that mentality that we aren’t entitled to anything and are ready for a fight. They are gonna give it to us and we are excited for that. We are ready to show everyone what we’ve got.”
