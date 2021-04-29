OU softball: Sooners' offense, pitching staff 'starting to gel' as Big 12 Tournament play nears

The bases were loaded when redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes stepped to the plate with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, trying to put the first runs on the board for the Sooners.
At the first pitch, she whipped her bat around and crushed the ball over the right field fence for a grand slam, giving No. 1 Oklahoma a 4-1 lead and eventually propelling the Sooners (39-1, 14-0 Big 12) to a 7-1 victory in their first game against Baylor (24-15, 5-6).
💥 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐘 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌!!! 💥@nicole_mendes_ puts the #Sooners on top! pic.twitter.com/zDWxEGSuAZ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 27, 2021
Mendes’ grand slam sparked more life into the Sooners’ offense. In the next inning, senior utility Jocelyn Alo hit her nation-leading 25th home run of the season, which damaged the back window of a parked minivan nearby. That was followed by another homer from freshman infielder Tiare Jennings in the sixth inning.
𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭. 𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡. 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠. 🤙@78jocelyn_alo's nation-leading 2️⃣5️⃣th HR of the season!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 27, 2021
T5 | OU 5, Baylor 1 | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/IN1gNUPjmn
“We never hit the panic button,” sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen said of being down 1-0 to the Bears early. “We always knew the whole time that we’re going to get this and we’re going to adjust. The dugout just erupted and we kept rolling off that.”
After winning the first game on late inning home runs, the Sooners’ offense exploded in the second game against the Bears. The offense tallied 10 hits and put 11 runs on the board in a 11-0 shutout. OU’s pitching staff also did a phenomenal job in Waco on Tuesday. Baylor was only able to earn one run on seven hits during the doubleheader.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez pitched the entire seven innings of the first game and allowed one run on five hits. She also notched six strikeouts, putting her at 101 on the season.
Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile pitched four innings in the second game, also earning six strikeouts and allowing only two runs. Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains and freshman pitcher Nicole May finished the last two innings, shutting down Baylor’s offense completely.
“We’re starting to understand that it is going to take this whole pitching staff to win it all,” Saile said. “I think we’re really starting to gel as a pitching staff right now.”
The Sooners are still playing with a chip on their shoulder after their 6-7 loss to No. 21 Georgia on a short turnaround last week, outscoring their opponents 70-4 since then. Oklahoma had to face the same short turnaround when it played Baylor on Tuesday after having played Texas Tech two days earlier on Sunday.
“If we get into postseason doubleheader situations, I think we are pretty prepared to know how to help this team get through it,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “I think we have learned a lot in that way.”
The Sooners will get a week of rest before they travel to Wichita, Kansas to take on Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 4, after the game was postponed on April 7 due to inclement weather.
“After (the loss to Georgia), we told ourselves that we can be so much better than what we’re doing right now,” Hansen said. “I could just feel a different type of energy like we’re not going to feel this way again. We knew that we were better than the way that we played that game and it didn’t sit right with any of us.”
