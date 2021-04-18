OU softball: Sooners' motivated pitchers allow just 3 runs, dominate Texas in sweep

OU head coach Patty Gasso said the phrase “Too rested and untested,” was a big motivator for her team over the weekend.
Those four words echoed around the Oklahoma locker room prior to its series against rival Texas, specifically, within the Sooners’ pitching staff. You could say the No. 1 OU (33-0, 9-0 Big 12) pitchers took it personally, as they held No. 7/8 Longhorns (31-6, 6-3 Big 12) to just three runs over a three-game series sweep.
“People are going to say what they want to say, but we’re just going to stay focused on us,” redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez said in a Friday press conference.
Like Juarez, Gasso took the talk personally, summing it all up after Friday’s run-rule win.
“People just don’t believe that we are playing a tough enough schedule,” Gasso said. “There were some words about us being ‘too rested and untested.’ That did not bode well with this team at all. They had a little bit of proving to do.”
And the Sooners did just that.
Juarez got the start in the circle for the series opener on Friday. The Glendale, Arizona, native has an illustrious career over her four years playing college softball. She was named a back-to-back NFCA First-Team All-American in 2018 and 2019, and was expected to do the same in 2020 before an arm injury and COVID-19 cut her season short.
At times there have been questions whether she would return to the “G” of old, but Juarez proved Friday that she is still the same player that she was in the past. She went all five innings allowing just three hits, one run, tallying four strikeouts, and retiring eight-straight Longhorns to start the game.
“I thought she had a different look about her,” Gasso said. “It was really, really something that I remember from 2019. She was very much in control, very confident, in rhythm and we really needed to see that.”
Juarez knew the matchup was her chance to prove she’s still the same player who had made the NCAA’s best hitters look foolish, and said that when she stepped in the circle, she knew she was on.
“I felt really good tonight,” Juarez said after Friday’s game. “I was confident and went out there and played. I felt like I had my stuff tonight. It was huge for me to do that and that’s what I did.”
For Saturday’s game, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile got the start on the bump. She struggled with her command at times, but was able to battle throughout the contest, going all five innings allowing just two runs, three hits, six walks and notching seven strikeouts.
Oklahoma was able to take care of business yet again, taking the series win against the Longhorns after a 10-2 run-rule win. While it wasn’t Saile’s best performance statistically, Gasso was quick to point out what a tough task Saile was dealt facing in a highly-touted Texas lineup.
Entering the third and final game on Sunday, Gasso put the ball in the hands of freshman right-handed pitcher Nicole May as OU went for the series sweep. She did not disappoint.
May went four-and-a-third innings allowing no runs, six hits, one walk and notching four strikeouts. She was additionally clutch when it mattered, navigating her way out of bases-loaded jams in the second and third inning.
“I think the highlight today was Nicole May,” Gasso said after Sunday’s game. “She got an opportunity to start in a really big series as a freshman and had been kind of waiting her turn. She handled it like a pro. She got herself in some tough innings with bases loaded jams but got herself out of it. She really did a tremendous job.”
Sophomore left-hander Alanna Thiede came on in relief of May to finish the game. She got two outs, retiring both batters she faced and finishing off the combined complete-game shutout.
The Oklahoma pitching staff silenced the naysayers in what was a dominant three-game performance. Limiting a top-10 team to just three runs is impressive, but OU is taking it in stride, knowing its work is not done yet.
The Sooners, with just 15 regular-season contests left, now shift their main concern to continuing to show the country that they’re a tested team. With regionals and super-regionals being pre-determined by a committee, the Sooners know they must leave no debate as to who the top team is if they hope to host postseason play.
“What’s great about this team is they still don’t think they are good enough,” Gasso said. “I don’t have to tell them to get extra work in. They are just having a blast."
