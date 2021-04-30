OU softball: Sooners' Marita Hynes Field among 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for NCAA postseason

The Division I Softball Committee announced Friday 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year’s NCAA softball postseason, including Marita Hynes Field in Norman.
The Road to OKC will go through 16 of these 20 potential host sites. 🥎— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) April 30, 2021
🔗 https://t.co/j2SDD5jtxF
#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/WQtNpLpcRa
Out of the 20 predetermined sites, 16 will be selected to host regional round games. Eight of the 16 regional round sites will be selected to host super regional round games.
The Sooners have hosted the regional round in nine of the past 10 seasons, including the 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns. They have also hosted the super regional round in six of the last 10 seasons.
The 16 predetermined regional round sites will be selected at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 16 on ESPN2.
