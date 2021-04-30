You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' Marita Hynes Field among 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for NCAA postseason

Softball Complex

OU softball sign on the OU Softball Complex June 14.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

The Division I Softball Committee announced Friday 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year’s NCAA softball postseason, including Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

Out of the 20 predetermined sites, 16 will be selected to host regional round games. Eight of the 16 regional round sites will be selected to host super regional round games.

The Sooners have hosted the regional round in nine of the past 10 seasons, including the 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns. They have also hosted the super regional round in six of the last 10 seasons.

The 16 predetermined regional round sites will be selected at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 16 on ESPN2.

