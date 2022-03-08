OU softball: Sooners maintain No. 1 ranking in latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (16-0) maintained its No. 1 national ranking in the latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday morning.
The Top 5 hold steady after Week 4 of 🥎1️⃣ @OU_Softball 2️⃣ @AlabamaSB 3️⃣ @FSU_Softball 4️⃣ @GatorsSB 5️⃣ @UCLASoftball Check out the @espn #USASoftball Collegiate Top 25 Poll → https://t.co/fzS0aZzFKK pic.twitter.com/07A01yzWc1— USA Softball (@USASoftball) March 8, 2022
The Sooners tallied 620 first-place votes, with future SEC opponent Alabama right behind with 599. Rounding out the top-5 are Florida State at No. 3 with 563 points, Florida at No. 4 with 544 and UCLA at No. 5 with 536.
This season, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents 146-17 in 16 games and has clobbered a collective 40 home runs as a team. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ pitching staff was dominant in the early going, not allowing an earned run until the 12th game of the season.
OU will next face Big 12 rival Baylor (11-6) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 10 during the first game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
