OU softball: Sooners' Mackenzie Donihoo won't return this season, Patty Gasso says

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo will not return this season, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said Wednesday.
Patty Gasso says junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo will not return this season. #Sooners— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) May 11, 2022
"You will not see her again this season," Gasso said. "That's pretty much all I'll say about it."
Gasso previously said Donihoo was taking a leave of absence from the team on April 19 after not appearing in the Sooners' series win over then-No. 16 Texas the weekend prior.
Before departing the team, the Mustang native boasted a .250 batting average, one home run and 14 RBIs this season. Donihoo exploded onto the scene during last season's Women's College World Series where she finished with an OU-best .476 batting average and a WCWS-best 10 RBIs.
Donihoo is still listed on the Sooners' official online roster. Next, the Sooners will face the winner of Baylor and Iowa State in the 2022 Big 12 Championship semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13 in Oklahoma City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.