OU softball: Sooners' Mackenzie Donihoo won't return this season, Patty Gasso says

Mackenzie Donihoo

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo during the game against Tulsa on April 6.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo will not return this season, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said Wednesday.

"You will not see her again this season," Gasso said. "That's pretty much all I'll say about it."

Gasso previously said Donihoo was taking a leave of absence from the team on April 19 after not appearing in the Sooners' series win over then-No. 16 Texas the weekend prior. 

Before departing the team, the Mustang native boasted a .250 batting average, one home run and 14 RBIs this season. Donihoo exploded onto the scene during last season's Women's College World Series where she finished with an OU-best .476 batting average and a WCWS-best 10 RBIs. 

Donihoo is still listed on the Sooners' official online roster. Next, the Sooners will face the winner of Baylor and Iowa State in the 2022 Big 12 Championship semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13 in Oklahoma City. 

