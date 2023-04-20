'It's a completely different team': Kinzie Hansen helped flip a switch in Sooners' season after loss

When OU suffered its lone defeat to Baylor on Feb. 19, coach Patty Gasso noticed a lesson her team took from the rare loss.
“They learned they don't like that feeling,” Gasso said Wednesday. “They don't like the feeling when someone beats them or is better than them … And the response came immediately.
“ … We're trying to win a conference championship. And it's got to go through Waco and it's got to go through Stillwater. So we need to not have hiccups. We’ve got to really go in and attack.”
No. 1 Oklahoma (39-1, 9-0 Big 12) hopes to avenge its early season loss to No. 19 Baylor (34-10, 4-5) in a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Waco. Though the feeling after the loss didn’t sit well with the Sooners, senior catcher Kinzie Hansen believes it helped flip a switch in OU’s season. The ensuing 31-game win streak bodes as strong evidence.
“If you look at us as a team of 20 on that day versus a team of 20 now, it's a completely different team,” Hansen said Wednesday. “ ... I think we needed it, personally. Not that I want that to happen, but it was sort of that push to ‘Hey, (we) have things to work on. Let's do it now before it's too late.’”
Oklahoma has flexed its dominance again this season from a pitching standpoint. When USA Softball announced its top 25 finalists for Collegiate Player of the Year, the Sooners’ starting rotation of Jordy Bahl, Alex Storako and Nicole May all made the cut.
“I am very honored to play with all three of them because they are all lights out,” Hansen said. “And I know that when all of them get on the mound that they push me to be my best and they push everyone else to be their best. … They expect greatness of themselves and they expect greatness of the defense and me as well.”
OU’s staff has combined for an NCAA-best 0.90 ERA this season, including a streak of two runs allowed in the past six games. While its rotation delivered a scoreless three-game set against Texas Tech and held No. 15 LSU to three hits, Oklahoma’s offense hasn’t seen its usual success.
The stretch began when the Sooners prevailed 3-0 in its first meeting with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders deployed a new pitcher each inning, a unique strategy Gasso admitted had an effect on her team, which mustered three hits in the win.
During game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, Louisville starter Taja Felder pitched 0.1 innings but in a much different manner than the Red Raiders’ rotation. Felder was pulled from action after six of OU’s first seven hitters reached base. Oklahoma still saw four different pitchers in four innings but were much better equipped to handle the unfamiliarity this time around.
“They said, ‘Okay, you got us once, but you’re not going to get us again,’” Gasso said. “They look forward to it. It's almost like — please do it. Because we want to show you that it does not trip us up. That's the attitude that they have. And they're sticking to it.
“... They're ready for it. They're now expecting every team to do that.”
The Sooners weren't playing for the Big 12 Championship or a third consecutive National Championship. In fact, the stakes were about as low as they could be for a mid-April softball game. Yet, OU found value on the 23-run day in which 12 different players collected a hit.
“We were kind of in this weird space the past couple of weeks, before this past weekend, where obviously the results were going well but the process was a little bit not for our lineup,” Hansen said. “I feel like this (past) weekend we really turned the corner and kind of flipped a couple switches. … It was like perfect timing because we're going to Baylor this weekend, so I was really excited to see that from the whole entire lineup.”
Now, Oklahoma has the chance to flex its hitting amongst other strides it's made since the last trip to Waco, and has plenty of motivation to do so.
“We take pride in the idea of not letting anybody beat us twice,” Gasso said. “That's something they stand firm on and that's why they're very anxious to come out and avenge that loss.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
