OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl to return for NCAA Tournament, Patty Gasso tells ESPN broadcast

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso told the ESPN broadcast that freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl is expected to return to action for the NCAA Tournament. The Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year missed the Big 12 Championship as she was dealing with some soreness, Gasso said on Friday.
Gasso says she expects Jordy Bahl to be back for the postseason on the ESPN broadcast. #Sooners— Jason (@J_batacao) May 14, 2022
“Jordy, right now, we’re trying to give her some rest,” Gasso said following the Sooners' Big 12 semifinal win over Iowa State. “Now, I’m trying to give Hope this opportunity and (sophomore) Nicole May to give our other pitchers experience. It's really important going into the postseason that you have a full batch of pitchers ready to go and experience has a lot to do with that.”
This season, Bahl posted a 0.95 earned run average, allowed 63 hits and struck out 199 batters in 132.1 innings pitched.
The Sooners are currently leading No. 2-seeded Oklahoma State 2-1 in the final round of the Big 12 Championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.