OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl, Tiare Jennings garner Big 12 weekly awards after opening weekend

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings received the first Big 12 weekly awards of the 2022 season on Tuesday afternoon.
Jennings garnered Big 12 Player of the Week honors after blasting four home runs over five games alongside seven RBIs, nine runs, five walks and two stolen bases during opening weekend.
In three appearances in the circle, Bahl pitched 12.2 innings, and was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the first time in her career as a reward. The freshman pitcher struck out 24 batters and collected two wins last weekend. She played a pivotal role in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (5-0) 4-1 win over No. 3 UCLA (4-1) in the Mark Campbell Invitational, tossing a complete game and striking out 14 batters.
Bahl’s 14 strikeouts against the Bruins are the most from an Oklahoma pitcher since 2019 and the most from a freshman since 2010. Alongside that, the Papillon, Nebraska, native only allowed five hits, three walks and no earned runs over her appearances.
Next, the Sooners will face off against McNeese State (5-0) in the first game of the Houston Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18, in Houston.
