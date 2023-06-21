OU softball, Jordy Bahl nominated for ESPY awards

OU softball was nominated for Best Team and former Sooners' pitcher Jordy Bahl was nominated for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports for the 2023 ESPYs, which take place on July 12.
.@ESPYS nominations coming in 𝐡𝐨𝐭 🔥🗳️ https://t.co/YS5MpO766Z | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/yNeOL09iIh— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 21, 2023
The Sooners, who won the national championship on June 8, join the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets, NFL-champion Kansas City, Georgia football, WNBA-champion Las Vegas Aces, LSU women's basketball and NHL-champion Las Vegas Golden Knights as nominees for the award. OU has been nominated for the award three consecutive times.
Bahl, who transferred to Nebraska on June 15, was nominated alongside Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark, Northwestern's Izzy Scane and Florida's Trinity Thomas. Former OU utility Jocelyn Alo took home the award last year.
Bahl pitched 24.2 scoreless innings in this year's Women's College World Series and was awarded WCWS Most Outstanding Player after helping the Sooners win their third consecutive national championship.