OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl named Wilson/NFCA Division I Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl was named the Wilson/NFCA Division I Pitcher of the Week, the National Fastpitch Coaching Association announced on Tuesday.
✨ 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 ✨Bahl named Wilson/@NFCAorg DI Pitcher of the Week.#ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/7NWhgrXkQN pic.twitter.com/BklobayM94— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 15, 2022
Bahl struck out a combined 24 batters in 12.2 innings at the Mark Campbell Invitational. The freshman pitcher earned two wins in the circle and tossed a complete game in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (5-0) 4-1 win over No. 3 UCLA (4-1) on Feb. 12.
Against the Bruins, the Papillon, Nebraska, native garnered 14 strikeouts, the most strikeouts from an Oklahoma pitcher since 2019 and the most from a freshman since 2010. Bahl allowed only five hits, three walks and no earned runs over the opening weekend.
The honor marks the first time a Sooners’ pitcher has won the award since Giselle Juarez on Feb. 26, 2019.
Next, the Sooners will face off against McNeese State (5-0) in the first game of the Houston Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18, in Houston.
