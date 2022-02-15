 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl named Wilson/NFCA Division I Pitcher of the Week

Jordyn Bahl

Freshman right handed pitcher Jordan Bahl during the game against Seminole State on Oct. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl was named the Wilson/NFCA Division I Pitcher of the Week, the National Fastpitch Coaching Association announced on Tuesday. 

Bahl struck out a combined 24 batters in 12.2 innings at the Mark Campbell Invitational. The freshman pitcher earned two wins in the circle and tossed a complete game in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (5-0) 4-1 win over No. 3 UCLA (4-1) on Feb. 12.

Against the Bruins, the Papillon, Nebraska, native garnered 14 strikeouts, the most strikeouts from an Oklahoma pitcher since 2019 and the most from a freshman since 2010. Bahl allowed only five hits, three walks and no earned runs over the opening weekend. 

The honor marks the first time a Sooners’ pitcher has won the award since Giselle Juarez on Feb. 26, 2019. 

Next, the Sooners will face off against McNeese State (5-0) in the first game of the Houston Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18, in Houston.

