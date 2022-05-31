 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl named NFCA Freshman Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordy Bahl

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl was named the 2022 NFCA/Schutt Freshman Player of the Year award on Tuesday. 

Bahl has pitched 132.1 innings this season, while striking out 199 batters, allowing 63 hits and 23 runs. The Papillion, Nebraska, native has been out with a forearm soreness since May 7 but has recently started throwing in the bullpen again. 

Bahl is the third freshman from the last four years that OU has had to claim the award. Additionally, a Sooner has won the award four times in its eight-year history, with sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings winning it previously in 2021.

Next, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (54-2) will play No. 9-seeded Northwestern (45-11) at 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 2 in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments