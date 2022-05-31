OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl named NFCA Freshman Player of the Year

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl was named the 2022 NFCA/Schutt Freshman Player of the Year award on Tuesday.
Jo’s 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ♥️@jordybahl | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/RabmPADVMN— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 1, 2022
Bahl has pitched 132.1 innings this season, while striking out 199 batters, allowing 63 hits and 23 runs. The Papillion, Nebraska, native has been out with a forearm soreness since May 7 but has recently started throwing in the bullpen again.
Bahl is the third freshman from the last four years that OU has had to claim the award. Additionally, a Sooner has won the award four times in its eight-year history, with sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings winning it previously in 2021.
Next, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (54-2) will play No. 9-seeded Northwestern (45-11) at 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 2 in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.
