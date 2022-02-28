OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl, Jocelyn Alo named Softball America's top pitcher, position player for February

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo were named Softball America’s No. 1 NCAA pitcher and NCAA position player of February, respectively, in a top 10 list announced on Monday morning.
Not a bad start to her college career. 😎@OU_Softball's Jordy Bahl is our top pitcher for the month of February.Top 10 ranking: https://t.co/wzJgRfhzth pic.twitter.com/AX99YlK8fW— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 28, 2022
The most feared hitter in the country. 🔥@OU_Softball's Jocelyn Alo is our top player for the month of February.Top 10 ranking: https://t.co/yKH9qYzhsw pic.twitter.com/lIIdewOyS3— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 28, 2022
Bahl has earned six wins in 37.2 innings during the first month of the season. The Papillion, Nebraska, native has struck out 65 batters while allowing just 13 hits and seven runs in nine appearances in the circle.
During the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic last weekend, Bahl compiled 16 strikeouts across 8.1 innings in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (15-0) 9-8 10-inning win against No. 17 Tennessee (9-6) on Feb. 26. Her strikeouts were the most by a Sooners pitcher since left-hander Giselle Juarez struck out 16 vs. Wisconsin in the NCAA Norman Regional on May 18, 2019.
Alo is one home run away from eclipsing former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time record of 95 home runs. This season, Alo has blasted seven home runs, scattered 18 hits and 20 RBIs with a .475 batting average. Alo was walked 10 times by opposing pitchers in the Mary Nutter tournament as she chased home run No. 96.
The Sooners will have a week off before returning to action for their home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman.
