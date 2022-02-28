 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl, Jocelyn Alo named Softball America's top pitcher, position player for February

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the Women’s College World Series semifinal game against James Madison on June 6.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo were named Softball America’s No. 1 NCAA pitcher and NCAA position player of February, respectively, in a top 10 list announced on Monday morning.

Bahl has earned six wins in 37.2 innings during the first month of the season. The Papillion, Nebraska, native has struck out 65 batters while allowing just 13 hits and seven runs in nine appearances in the circle.

During the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic last weekend, Bahl compiled 16 strikeouts across 8.1 innings in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (15-0) 9-8 10-inning win against No. 17 Tennessee (9-6) on Feb. 26. Her strikeouts were the most by a Sooners pitcher since left-hander Giselle Juarez struck out 16 vs. Wisconsin in the NCAA Norman Regional on May 18, 2019.

Alo is one home run away from eclipsing former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time record of 95 home runs. This season, Alo has blasted seven home runs, scattered 18 hits and 20 RBIs with a .475 batting average. Alo was walked 10 times by opposing pitchers in the Mary Nutter tournament as she chased home run No. 96.

The Sooners will have a week off before returning to action for their home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman.

