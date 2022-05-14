 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners' Jordy Bahl expected to return for NCAA Tournament, Patty Gasso tells ESPN broadcast

Jordy Bahl

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso told the ESPN broadcast that freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl is expected to return to action for the NCAA Tournament. The Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year missed the Big 12 Championship as she was dealing with some soreness, Gasso said on Friday. 

 

“Jordy, right now, we’re trying to give her some rest,” Gasso said following the Sooners' Big 12 semifinal win over Iowa State. “Now, I’m trying to give Hope this opportunity and (sophomore) Nicole May to give our other pitchers experience. It's really important going into the postseason that you have a full batch of pitchers ready to go and experience has a lot to do with that.”

This season, Bahl posted a 0.95 earned run average, allowed 63 hits and struck out 199 batters in 132.1 innings pitched. 

The Sooners are currently leading No. 2-seeded Oklahoma State 2-1 in the final round of the Big 12 Championship.

