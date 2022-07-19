OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo wins Best College Athlete at ESPYS

Former Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo took home the ESPY award for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports during Tuesday night's ESPYS Preview Show on ESPN.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐘 𝐠𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨...@78jocelyn_alo 🏆Jocelyn Alo named the @ESPYS award winner for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports!https://t.co/YuAwd9k3MM | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/g4UvUQrB6v— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) July 20, 2022
Alo was up against Aliyah Boston (South Carolina basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State soccer) and Charlotte North (Boston College lacrosse). The two-time national champion broke the NCAA career record for home runs in 2022, finishing with 122.
In her final collegiate season, Alo batted .515 with 34 home runs and 85 RBIs. Alo is also nominated for the Best Record-Breaking Performance ESPY while the Sooners are nominated for Best Team. Alo, super seniors Taylon Snow and Hope Trautwein and seniors Grace Lyons and Grace Green will represent OU at the event.
The ESPY Awards will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.
