OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo voted Big 12 Player of the Year for 2nd consecutive season

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Year for the second-straight year, the conference announced on Wednesday. Alo is the first player to win the award in back-to-back years since OU's Amber Flores in 2009 and 2010.
🥎 The 2022 𝙐𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙨 #Big12SB 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫Jocelyn Alo, @OU_Softball 📰 https://t.co/yLfxJo9TmA pic.twitter.com/JZiVnpS6aK— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 11, 2022
The Hawaii native's 1.135 slugging percentage and .624 on-base percentage leads the country, while her 24 home runs and 67 RBIs rank second in the nation. Alo broke the NCAA record for career home runs when she hit her 96th against Hawaii on March 11.
Alo led the Big 12 in batting average with .476, home runs and on-base percentage plus slugging with 1.759 this season. The veteran leader is also a Top 10 finalist for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
OU faces the winner of Iowa State and Baylor in the 2022 Big 12 Championship semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13 in Oklahoma City.
