OU softball: Sooners Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman named to various Team USA rosters

Four Oklahoma players were announced to various USA Softball Women’s National Team rosters on Tuesday afternoon.
🇺🇸 @USASoftball 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 🇺🇸Alo, Coleman, Hansen and Jennings named to USA Softball rosters for this summer. » https://t.co/g3SPgcubyk #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/GQYIzRY5rE— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 1, 2022
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman will compete together in the 2022 Japan All-Star series.
Coleman and Alo will also compete in the 2022 Canada Cup on June 20-26 in British Columbia, Canada. Hansen was previously named to the 2022 Women’s National Team on Wednesday, Jan. 26, which will take place on July 7-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
The selection is Alo, Jennings and Coleman’s first appearances on Team USA. The quarter of Sooners sluggers were each named to various NFCA All-American teams last season. Oklahoma shattered an NCAA record with 159 home runs as a team in 2021.
Last season, Alo, the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, broke OU’s single-season home run record with 34.
OU’s first game of the 2022 season against UC Santa Barbara is set for 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California.
