OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year

Oklahoma redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named Collegiate Player of the Year by USA Softball for the second consecutive year Tuesday.
🏆 𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞 🏆@78jocelyn_alo | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/e9EQU693n9— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 1, 2022
Ahead of the Women's College World Series, Alo is batting .497 with 29 home runs and 72 RBIs. Alo passed former Sooners legend Lauren Chamberlain on the all-time home runs list when she hit her 96th of her career against Hawaii on March 11.
Alo had three hits, including two home runs and four RBIs against Central Florida in the super regionals May 27-28. She was selected over finalists Georgina Corrick from South Florida and Baylee Kingler from Washington.
The Sooners (54-2) open the Women's College World Series against Northwestern (45-11) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City.
