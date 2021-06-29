You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named D1Softball Player of the Year

Jocelyn Alo trophy

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo holds up the NCAA trophy after winning the Women’s College World Series championship against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma Senior utility Jocelyn Alo has been named Player of the Year by D1Softball, it announced on Twitter Monday. 

Alo batted .475 with a team-record 34 home runs in 2021, leading OU to its fifth national championship. The Hauula, Hawaii native was also the USA Softball Player of the Year. 

Alo raised her career home run total to 88 this season, seven shy of the NCAA record set by former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain, with one season remaining of eligibility. 

Alo recorded 11 hits and four home runs during the Women's College World Series, en route to being named to the All-WCWS team. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

