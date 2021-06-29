OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named D1Softball Player of the Year

Oklahoma Senior utility Jocelyn Alo has been named Player of the Year by D1Softball, it announced on Twitter Monday.
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗗𝟭𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 - 𝗝𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗹𝘆𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗼🏅@OU_Softball x @78jocelyn_alo 🔗 https://t.co/QPiSJszZf1 pic.twitter.com/SVSHyM6DAH— D1Softball (@D1Softball) June 29, 2021
Alo batted .475 with a team-record 34 home runs in 2021, leading OU to its fifth national championship. The Hauula, Hawaii native was also the USA Softball Player of the Year.
Alo raised her career home run total to 88 this season, seven shy of the NCAA record set by former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain, with one season remaining of eligibility.
Alo recorded 11 hits and four home runs during the Women's College World Series, en route to being named to the All-WCWS team.
