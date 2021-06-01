OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Collegiate Player of the Year by USA Softball

Oklahoma senior utility Jocelyn Alo has been named Collegiate Player of the Year, USA Softball announced Tuesday night.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ♥️ @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/kWEEGSTPwe— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 2, 2021
Entering the Women's College World Series, Alo is batting .487 with 30 home runs and 82 RBIs. Alo's 30 home runs are tied for the OU single-season record, which she tied in 2018 and was previously set by Lauren Chamberlain during 2012 and 2013 seasons.
Alo had five hits, including two home runs against No. 16 Washington in super regionals May 28-29. Al0 also tied the NCAA record this season with seven consecutive games with a home run, from March 7-26.
Alo was selected over finalists Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain and UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia.
