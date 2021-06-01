You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Collegiate Player of the Year by USA Softball

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the NCAA Softball Super Regional game against Washington on May 29.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

Oklahoma senior utility Jocelyn Alo has been named Collegiate Player of the Year, USA Softball announced Tuesday night.

Entering the Women's College World Series, Alo is batting .487 with 30 home runs and 82 RBIs. Alo's 30 home runs are tied for the OU single-season record, which she tied in 2018 and was previously set by Lauren Chamberlain during 2012 and 2013 seasons. 

Alo had five hits, including two home runs against No. 16 Washington in super regionals May 28-29. Al0 also tied the NCAA record this season with seven consecutive games with a home run, from March 7-26.

Alo was selected over finalists Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain and UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments