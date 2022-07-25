OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

Former Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year on Monday.
📂 @78jocelyn_alo └📁 Awards 🏆 └📁 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫Jocelyn Alo named the unanimous 2021-22 @Big12Conference Female Athlete of the Year! 👑https://t.co/P3RZmJZieD | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/8YmYg6P9Ws— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) July 25, 2022
Alo's award extends the Sooners' streak of having at least one Big 12 Athlete of the Year to five years. She is the fourth OU softball player to have earned the award joining Keilani Ricketts, Lauren Chamberlain and Paige Parker. Last year, gymnast Anastasia Webb took home the award.
During Oklahoma's streak, former quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts each won Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.
In her final collegiate season, Alo led the Sooners to their second consecutive national title and batted .515 with 34 home runs and 85 RBIs. She also recently won the ESPY award for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports on July 19.
Kansas basketball's Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.