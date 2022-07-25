 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Jocelyn Alo

Senior Jocelyn Alo during finals Game 1 of the Women's College World Series on June 8, 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Former Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year on Monday.

Alo's award extends the Sooners' streak of having at least one Big 12 Athlete of the Year to five years. She is the fourth OU softball player to have earned the award joining Keilani Ricketts, Lauren Chamberlain and Paige Parker. Last year, gymnast Anastasia Webb took home the award. 

During Oklahoma's streak, former quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts each won Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.

In her final collegiate season, Alo led the Sooners to their second consecutive national title and batted .515 with 34 home runs and 85 RBIs. She also recently won the ESPY award for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports on July 19.

Kansas basketball's Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

