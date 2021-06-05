OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo breaks OU single-season record for home runs

Oklahoma senior utility Jocelyn Alo has broken the Sooners' single-season record for home runs in a season with her sixth inning two-run home run against Georgia in the Women's College World Series.
🚀 𝐉𝐎𝐂𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐍 🚀@78jocelyn_alo's program-record 3️⃣1️⃣st HR of the season OU 8, UGA 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/NGGXK7YACG— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 5, 2021
Alo's 30 home runs as a freshman in 2018 were tied for the previous record with former OU first baseman Lauren Chamberlain, who also had 30 in 2012 and 2013.
Entering the game against Georgia, Alo had a .487 batting average. The Hawaii native was also named the NFCA Player of the Year before the tournament June 1.
The Sooners run-ruled Georgia 8-0 in six innings and will play UCLA in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
