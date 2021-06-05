You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo breaks OU single-season record for home runs

  Updated
Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the NCAA Softball Super Regional game against Washington on May 29.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

Oklahoma senior utility Jocelyn Alo has broken the Sooners' single-season record for home runs in a season with her sixth inning two-run home run against Georgia in the Women's College World Series. 

Alo's 30 home runs as a freshman in 2018 were tied for the previous record with former OU first baseman Lauren Chamberlain, who also had 30 in 2012 and 2013.

Entering the game against Georgia, Alo had a .487 batting average. The Hawaii native was also named the NFCA Player of the Year before the tournament June 1.

The Sooners run-ruled Georgia 8-0 in six innings and will play UCLA in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

