OU softball: Sooners Jayda Coleman, Nicole May named co-Big 12 Players of the Week

Freshmen Jayda Coleman and Nicole May has been named co-Big 12 Players of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday morning.
🥎 #Big12SB 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🥎— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 11, 2021
▪️ @OU_Softball's Jayda Coleman
▪️ @OU_Softball's Nicole May
Details ➡️ https://t.co/LJXg1dml8C pic.twitter.com/2lz7cz11sQ
Coleman finished the series in Stillwater against then-No. 7 Oklahoma State with five hits and six RBIs while playing centerfield. May, who appeared in all three games, pitched nine innings while giving up just four hits and striking out six.
Coleman is batting .500 this season with six home runs and 40 RBIs. May, who has a 1.72 ERA, has pitched 57 total innings with 69 strikeouts.
Oklahoma returns to action in the Big 12 Championship on May 14-15 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
