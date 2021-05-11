You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners Jayda Coleman, Nicole May named co-Big 12 Players of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jayda Coleman

Freshman utility Jayda Coleman during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshmen Jayda Coleman and Nicole May has been named co-Big 12 Players of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday morning. 

Coleman finished the series in Stillwater against then-No. 7 Oklahoma State with five hits and six RBIs while playing centerfield. May, who appeared in all three games, pitched nine innings while giving up just four hits and striking out six.

Coleman is batting .500 this season with six home runs and 40 RBIs. May, who has a 1.72 ERA, has pitched 57 total innings with 69 strikeouts. 

Oklahoma returns to action in the Big 12 Championship on May 14-15 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments