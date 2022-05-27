OU softball: Sooners honor victims of Uvalde shooting after super regionals win

During Jocelyn Alo’s postgame press conference with ESPN, some of her Oklahoma teammates held up posters of young girls that played softball.
Those girls – Tess, Makenna, Alex and Eliahana, tragically lost their lives during a school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. OU coach Patty Gasso, Alo and her teammates felt compelled to use their platform to honor the girls.
May 27, 2022
“These are just some of the girls who were affected by the shooting (in Uvalde), and unfortunately didn’t make it,” Alo told ESPN. “So, we’re just trying to remember them and to just play for them because it’s so much more than softball. I’m sad to say that they won’t get the opportunity to play at a level like this, so if we can just have them on our hearts and on our shoulders as we’re playing, we’d just like to remember them.”
Following No. 1 OU’s 8-0 win over No. 16 Central Florida on Friday, both teams joined together and formed a circle acknowledging the victims who were killed, 19 students and two teachers. Also, prior to the NCAA Super Regionals contest at Marita Hynes Field, a moment of silence was held.
The idea for the signs came after Gasso received a direct message on social media from a coach who coached two of the girls that were killed. The Sooners’ coaching staff printed the signs out and the players got to work writing special messages.
“It just affected me, it affected this team,” Gasso said. “We knew we needed to respond, if there's anything that we can do to bring joy, hope or just acknowledgement of these young lives and make these families feel better, we'll do whatever we have to do because this sport has allowed us to do these kinds of things.
“Otherwise, we would be like anybody else. But, we're able to do those things and we have learned that the sport allows us to reach people and if that means bringing them some kind of comfort, that’s our goal."
