OU softball: Sooners honor seniors Nicole Mendes, Giselle Juarez, Shannon Saile in sweep of Texas Tech

While the outcome of Sunday’s game was certainly important to the Sooners, showing appreciation to their three fifth-year seniors — pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez, outfielder Nicole Mendes and pitcher Shannon Saile — was equally important.
No. 1 Oklahoma (37-1, 12-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (18-23, 2-13 Big 12), 20-0, in Norman on Sunday afternoon for its second run-rule win of the weekend sweep. All three seniors have made a profound impact on Oklahoma softball while wearing the crimson and cream, and continued to propel OU during the weekend.
“All three of them have had massive contributions to the success of this program,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “I just have to be grateful for what they’ve done.”
Mendes began her career at OU as a freshman in 2017 and has been a staple in Gasso’s lineup ever since. She’s started 188 career games over her five-year Sooner career, totaling a .359 batting average, 19 home runs and 99 RBIs. She was named the 2017 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, a 2017 All-Big 12 First Team honoree, and a 2017 and 2019 Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team Selection.
The Houston, Texas native got the start in Sunday’s senior-day series finale and delivered an incredible performance, going 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a triple.
To top it off, Gasso removed her from the game two pitches into the top of the fifth inning to give her one last curtain call at Marita Hynes Field. Mendes received a standing ovation from the crowd as she embraced her teammates heading to the dugout.
𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮, 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐲 & 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 pic.twitter.com/mgwUUJnumt— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 25, 2021
“She’s been with us for quite a while and really done an outstanding job,” Gasso said. “I have really great memories of big-time plays, but what Nicole Mendes has done even more than that is just represent OU. I’m just really proud of her.”
Saile began her career a long way from Norman at Florida International University in Miami. After two years at FIU and a heap of accolades, including being Conference USA Freshman of the Year and a two-time All-Conference USA First Team Selection, the right-handed pitcher made the choice to transfer and join the Sooners.
Her career in crimson has been stellar. She was named a 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree after her first full season for OU, one in which she had just a 1.42 Earned Run Average and went 10-1 on the season. After COVID-19 abruptly ended her second year at Oklahoma, Saile made the decision to return for a fifth season and picked up right where she left off, notching a 0.82 ERA and 87 strikeouts through just over 57 innings on the season.
In Sunday’s series finale, Saile came in to close out the win and was given a standing ovation after retiring the final Red Raider of the day.
The third and final senior honored Sunday was Juarez. She, like Saile, started her career in another uniform; the maroon and gold of Arizona State. After two impressive years at ASU, including being a 2018 NFCA First Team All-American honoree and All-Pac 12 First Team honoree, Juarez made the decision to enter the transfer portal and join Oklahoma.
She has been a force on the mound ever since, repeating as an NFCA First Team All-American in 2019 and obtaining 2019 All-Big 12 First Team honors to go along with it. She entered senior night with an astounding 1.45 career ERA and has held opposing hitters to just a .150 batting average against her.
Gasso gave her the start on senior day and Juarez did not disappoint. She went four innings, allowing no runs, two hits and notching five strikeouts. Gasso sent her back out to start the fifth inning, and just two pitches in, sent Saile in to give Juarez a standing ovation.
𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮, 𝐆 ❤️ @ggotgame45 pic.twitter.com/0Bct7MFfJr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 25, 2021
“(Juarez and Saile) have been gifts to us coming from other programs,” Gasso said. “They’ve been in World Series games, national championship games, in just a short period of time. Just adapting to our style, our championship mindset, we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”
Ultimately, the impact of the three seniors honored Sunday is much deeper than what meets the eye. All three careers are ones to look back on with fond memories. However, while the seniors are grateful for their time in Sooner colors, they’re looking forward to making more memories in their push for a Women's College World Series title.
“You want a packed stadium,” Gasso said. “You wish their entire season could’ve been played in front of a crowd. We all know that a lot of our memories over the last two years have been affected by COVID, but there are a lot of more memories to make, and we know that. They’ve all used their fifth year and turned it into something really special.”
