OU softball: Sooners' home opener vs Minnesota moved up to 4 p.m. due to anticipated cold temperatures

No. 1 Oklahoma’s (15-0) Monday, March 7 matchup with Minnesota (11-6) in Norman has been pushed up to a 4 p.m. start due to the anticipated cold temperatures in the evening. The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.
🚨 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞! 🚨Monday's game vs. Minnesota has been moved up to a 4 p.m. CT start time » https://t.co/D6aRWDjjVyThe game will air on tape delay on @BallySportsOK at 5 p.m and can be heard 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 on @FranchiseOK 2 (103.3 FM). pic.twitter.com/vFJSsjV9hh— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 6, 2022
This season, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents 137-16 in 15 games and has hammered 40 home runs as a team. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ pitching staff had been dominant, as it didn’t allow an earned run until the 12th game of the season.
Heading into the game, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo has a chance to break former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s all-time home run record during the Sooners’ home opener if she can hit career homer No. 96. Currently, Alo is tied with Chamberlain at 95 home runs apiece.
After Minnesota, the Sooners will look forward to facing Big 12 rival Baylor at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 10 during the first game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
