OU softball: Sooners' home opener vs Minnesota moved up to 4 p.m. due to anticipated cold temperatures

Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings during the Women's College World Series championship game against Florida State on June 8.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma’s (15-0) Monday, March 7 matchup with Minnesota (11-6) in Norman has been pushed up to a 4 p.m. start due to the anticipated cold temperatures in the evening. The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

This season, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents 137-16 in 15 games and has hammered 40 home runs as a team. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ pitching staff had been dominant, as it didn’t allow an earned run until the 12th game of the season.

Heading into the game, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo has a chance to break former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s all-time home run record during the Sooners’ home opener if she can hit career homer No. 96. Currently, Alo is tied with Chamberlain at 95 home runs apiece.

After Minnesota, the Sooners will look forward to facing Big 12 rival Baylor at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 10 during the first game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. 

