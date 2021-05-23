OU softball: Sooners head to 11th-straight Super Regional, rout Wichita State despite early deficit

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso wasn’t going to let the run total surpass four before turning to freshman pitcher Nicole May.
That’s why she elected to give sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains her first start of the season in perhaps the Sooners’ biggest game to this point. She knew the offense would have Rains’ back and could score runs on a whim, and knew it was potent enough to give senior pitchers Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile — who both started games in the regional — rest.
Against Rains, the Shocker’s offense started the regional final with a bang. After two doubles, a walk and a hit by pitch, Rains was pulled in favor of fellow sophomore pitcher Alanna Thiede. Thiede threw just four pitches and gave up three hits before being relieved by May.
Like Gasso planned, May came in with a deficit, striking out a Wichita State batter to end the first inning. Then, entering the second inning, the Sooners offense knew they had to retaliate.
The No. 1 Sooners (48-2, 16-1 Big 12) responded with eight runs of their own on six hits, never surrendering the lead as they went on to defeat No. 23 Wichita State, (41-13-1, 18-5-1 AAC), 24-7, on Sunday. Their offensive outburst — 20 hits, six home runs and just two strikeouts — carried Oklahoma to its 11th-straight Super Regional next weekend.
“We felt confident that we would be able to score runs,” Gasso said of her decision to bring in May. “We just didn’t want it to get too far, but that’s why we wanted to do it right from the start, versus trying to bring them in late in the game. It was better for us to measure this early than late.”
The Sooners’ offense broke NCAA records for most runs scored in a regional and in a single game, led by freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and junior infielder Grace Lyons, who had two and three hits, respectively, along with 11 combined RBIs.
Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam added three hits and a home run. Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman, senior outfielders Nicole Mendes and Jocelyn Alo and sophomore utility Mackenzie Donihoo each added two hits.
Disappointed in how the first game went against Wichita State in the regional, where OU was down 2-1 heading into the fifth inning before defeating the Shockers, 7-5, on Saturday, Lyons said the team was ready.
“I think all of us were just very aggressive,” said Lyons, who hit two home runs on Sunday. “Wanting to put another statement out there that, ‘Yes, you can (score on) us, but we’re gonna punch back even harder. And that was the storyline of the entire game.
“We kept looking at the scoreboard, you see them score a few, we double it, we triple it, and that’s just something that, there’s no stopping our lineup.”
May, who improved her record to 13-1, finished the game with 6.1 innings pitched, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four.
“Tremendous for a freshman to come in,” Gasso said of May. “She’s really grown so much. Her confidence, her swag on the mound, her stuff’s getting better.”
Recalling using Paige Parker during the 2017 National Championship, Gasso spoke on how uncomfortable it was to watch her pitch and how physically grueling the postseason can be on pitchers.
Juarez and Saile, who’ve both pitched over 80 innings to lead the team this season, pitched just 5.2 and 3.1 innings, respectively, in the regional. Oklahoma’s options to have Saile, Juarez and May pitch in big games could be crucial heading deeper into the postseason.
“We want to make sure that we’re as fresh as we can be in any game that we play,” Lyons said. “And we do have such an amazing staff of pitchers. I know there’s some teams who maybe have one or two that they’ve been riding the whole way. We have so many options and it showed today.”
On Sunday, Gasso relied on her depth, whether it was pinch-hit home runs in the seventh by sophomore outfielder Rylie Boone or senior infielder Taylon Snow, or using two pitchers in the first inning with just 28 combined innings pitched this season.
“You do have that freshman pitcher (May) who could come in and shut it down,” Lyons said. “When you have (Juarez) and (Saile) sitting in the bullpen also waiting if they need to come in.”
“Having depth is amazing, but just showing, I mean, we’re making a statement to the entire softball world (that) we could shut it down in three games and not have to go into any more.”
