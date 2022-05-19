OU softball: Sooners head coach Patty Gasso to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso was announced as one of the eight inductees to be named to the 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame class on Thursday.
🐐Head coach Patty Gasso to be inducted into the 𝐎𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞 as one of eight 2022 Class honorees.» https://t.co/3J153y1ZsG | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/87s0CTtGWy— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 20, 2022
Gasso was already inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012. In 27 seasons coaching the Sooners, Gasso has won five national championships and appeared in the Women’s College World Series 14 times.
She also holds an overall collegiate coaching record of 1546-402-3 in her 31 seasons as a head coach. Gasso also has 376 wins in the Big 12, which is more wins than any coach in the conference’s history.
The 2022 Class will be formally inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
