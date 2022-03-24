OU softball: Sooners gearing up for series against Baylor, start of Big 12 play

After only losing one game in conference play a season ago, No. 1 Oklahoma looks to turn its early-season momentum into another impressive run through the Big 12.
Conference play kicks off Friday for the Sooners, who will host Baylor in a three-game series. Oklahoma is one of three Big 12 teams currently ranked in the top 25, joined by No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Texas.
OU’s lone conference loss in 2021 came at the hands of Oklahoma State in the Sooners’ final series of the season. Overall, OU finished the 2021 season at 56-4 and took home the national title.
“I think we learned last year when we had that loss that it changed everything for us in a good way,” head coach Patty Gasso said in a press conference on Thursday. “We aren’t afraid of losing.”
Though the Sooners dominated the conference last year, head coach Patty Gasso and her team are seeking further improvement this season.
The Bears are on a three-game win streak and hold a 17-10 record. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam said in Thursday’s press conference that the team’s mindset remains the same heading into battle with their conference foes.
“We know these teams a lot more, we have history with these teams,” Elam said. “Other than that, it's the same game.”
In their two regular season meetings last season, the Sooners outscored BU by a combined total of 18-1. OU met the Bears for a third time in the first round of the Big 12 Championship, taking down Baylor 10-2. Oklahoma defeated Baylor 12-3 in the opening game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic on March 10.
Ahead of the series, redshirt senior Hope Trautwein and freshman Jordy Bahl continue to dominate in the pitching circle.
Trautwein, a transfer from North Texas, has an astounding 0.22 ERA and has tallied 75 strikeouts in over 40 innings pitched. Bahl has also dazzled fans with her performance this season, tossing 108 strikeouts of her own in over 64 innings while maintaining a 0.97 ERA.
“(Bahl) is definitely unreal,” Elam said of the freshman pitcher. “She’s one of the best competitors that I’ve ever been around.”
Offensively, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito has been on a tear in recent games since transferring to OU from Oregon during the offseason. Brito has provided the offensive firepower that the Sooners were looking for, scoring 21 runs in 41 at bats with an 0.878 slugging percentage.
In Thursday’s press conference, Gasso, Elam and Brito all discussed the growing crowds at their games. Gasso mentioned there are fans who traveled to Houston to witness the team play in the Houston Classic because Marita Hynes Field was sold out in advance for home games.
Gasso noted the Sooners’ recent road game against Kentucky, which had over 2,100 fans in attendance. Fan support on the road will be huge for the OU, which plays six straight conference games on the road in April.
“Obviously some things change, but I don’t think a lot changes,“ Elam said. “I don’t think a lot changes other than having a big home crowd here at Marita (Hynes Field) and then traveling to some intense crowds against us.”
Oklahoma is beginning to become accustomed to a large audience at its games. Last season’s home opener had an attendance of 184 opposed to the 1,531 fans in the stands at the 2022 home opener.
The Sooners will host Baylor at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25 in their conference opener and second home game of the season.
