OU softball: Sooners' game at Wichita State postponed to May 4 due to inclement weather

Kinzie Hansen

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen celebrates with the Sooners after scoring during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma’s (28-0, 6-0) Wednesday game at Wichita State (24-5, 7-1) has been rescheduled for May 4 at 6 p.m. CT in Wichita due to anticipated inclement weather.

The Sooners are currently having their best start to a season in program history, having won all 28 games played so far this season. They are also 13 wins away from breaking the record for longest win streak in NCAA softball history, held by Arizona with 47.

OU leads the nation in batting average at .457 and scoring at 12.07 runs per game. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen are all in the top five in the country in home runs hit, with Alo leading with 22.

The Sooners are set to take on Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 9 in Waco, Texas.

