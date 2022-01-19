OU softball: Sooners favored to win Big 12 in 2022 preseason coaches poll

Oklahoma was ranked as the favorite to win the Big 12 in the conference’s 2022 preseason coaches poll released on Wednesday morning.
.@Big12Conference 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 🗳️#ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/6pvDkDy93y pic.twitter.com/WIn7COuKiR— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) January 19, 2022
The Sooners received 36 points in the poll, followed by Oklahoma State with 31 and Texas with 26. OU received six of seven first-place votes, with the Cowgirls receiving the other.
In 2021, Oklahoma finished with a 16-1 record in conference play en route to its ninth consecutive Big 12 Championship. OU holds a 144-14 record in the conference across the past nine seasons and hasn’t lost a series since 2011.
OU’s first game of the 2022 season will take place against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.