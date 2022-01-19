 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners favored to win Big 12 in 2022 preseason coaches poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Tiare Jennings and Patty Gasso

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and OU head coach Patty Gasso during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma was ranked as the favorite to win the Big 12 in the conference’s 2022 preseason coaches poll released on Wednesday morning.

The Sooners received 36 points in the poll, followed by Oklahoma State with 31 and Texas with 26. OU received six of seven first-place votes, with the Cowgirls receiving the other.

In 2021, Oklahoma finished with a 16-1 record in conference play en route to its ninth consecutive Big 12 Championship. OU holds a 144-14 record in the conference across the past nine seasons and hasn’t lost a series since 2011.

OU’s first game of the 2022 season will take place against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments