OU softball: Sooners fall to James Madison, 4-3, in first game of WCWS

No. 1 Oklahoma (50-3, 16-1 Big 12) fell to James Madison, (40-2, 17-1 CAA) 4-3, in the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday afternoon.
Facing NFCA Second Team All-American pitcher Odicci Alexander, the Sooners struggled early offensively, being held without a hit through the first two innings. Alexander struck out nine Sooners on the day.
After the Dukes took a three-run lead after a three-RBI home run by Sara Jubas off senior pitcher Shannon Saile, OU quickly responded. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings added a three-run home run of her own to tie the game in the next half-inning.
Both James Madison and OU were held scoreless the next three innings. The Sooners’ three runs are their least scored in a game this season.
In the top of the eighth, after the game entered extra-innings, JMU left fielder Kate Gordon blasted a solo home run off Saile to left-center field to take the lead.
Saile pitched seven innings, allowed four runs on three hits and struck out nine. The Sooners offense had just six hits as a team, three of which came on back-to-back-to-back at-bats before Jennings home run that scored senior infielders Jana Johns and Taylon Snow.
USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo also added a single and Jennings finished as the lone Sooner with more than one hit.
The Sooners will play the loser of the Georgia-Oklahoma State contest at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
