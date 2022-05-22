OU softball: Sooners explode in first inning, Nicole May strikes out six - 3 takeaways from NCAA Norman Regional win

No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) run-ruled Texas A&M (31-28) 20-0 in five innings in the final game of the NCAA Norman Regional on Sunday
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May struck out six hitters in 4.1 innings of action, allowing two hits and no runs during the contest. Junior pitcher Macy McAdoo relieved May in in the fifth inning finishing with one strikeout and a walk.
Offensively, OU finished the game 13-for-30 with three home runs. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 3-for-3, including a two-run bomb and three RBIs
Here’s three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Sooners’ bats explode in the first inning
After going 7-for-23 against the Aggies on May 21, the Sooners’ lineup was ready to start hot.
Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman led off with a five pitch walk at the top of the lineup and from that point on Oklahoma scored nine runs in the top of the first inning. Following a first-pitch single from Alo, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings was hit by a pitch, Coleman scored on a sacrifice fly RBI from senior infielder Grace Lyons.
Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam followed up by slapping an RBI double to left center to drive in Alo for a 2-0 lead. Jennings plated another run following an outfield error on sophomore utility Alyssa Brito’s double.
Next, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns smacked a two-RBI double down the infield line that scored Elam and Brito. Moments later, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow grounded out to second for an RBI to plate Johns.
🏃♀️ 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 🏃♀️@JohnsJana with the 2-RBI double and it's 5-0 #Sooners in the first! 📺 ESPNEWS pic.twitter.com/2Jc5HIsIOs— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 22, 2022
After going through the entire lineup, Coleman stepped inside the box again and bashed an RBI single to center field to plate Boone, extending OU’s lead to seven runs. Alo capped off the Sooners’ nine-run inning with a two-run bomb to left field to score Coleman.
🤙 𝐀𝐋𝐎. 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐁𝐘𝐄 🤙@78jocelyn_alo. 27th of the season. 115 in the career. T1 | OU 9, TAMU 0 | 📺 ESPNEWS pic.twitter.com/H7WFcUGP0p— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 22, 2022
"I think that we really came into this game prepared," Alo said. "Obviously with seeing all three of their starting pitchers yesterday, that gave us a really good idea of what they were going to do, but overall – just as an offense – we were zoned in and controlling the strike zone and trying to hit the ball hard."
OU ended the Norman Regional scoring 37 runs in three games.
Brito and Jennings blast bombs
Brito waited patiently inside the box for the pitch.
Finally, pitcher Emiley Kennedy dared to float a fastball into the zone as the sophomore utility flailed her bat and hammered the pitch over the left field wall for a three run bomb that scored Lyons, and Jennings in the top of the third inning.
The dinger was Oklahoma’s second of the game and Brito’s 14th of the year.
𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧' 𝐢𝐭 🆙@alyss_33 with her 14th homer of the season! MID 3 | OU 14, TAMU 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/zPAwuP4f3b— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 22, 2022
An inning later, Jennings clobbered another three run bomb to centerfield in the top of the fourth inning extending OU’s lead to 17 runs. The home run was the San Pedro, California native’s 24th of the year, 51st of her career and sixth in 11 games.
.@_tiarejennings says 𝐦𝐲 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 👋24 on the year for Tia. Make it 5️⃣1️⃣ in her career. Yeah, she's a sophomore. T4 | OU 17, TAMU 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/FPvM5060Xb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 22, 2022
"I think what we saw them from yesterday (allowed us) to just make our adjustments," Jennings said. "We had a plan for coming in this game, and we executed. I think from top line to the bottom line up we all just stuck to the plan and went up against a strong opponent."
Oklahoma’s 20 runs is tied for the second most scored on any opponent its faced this season, and the most against any Southeastern Conference foe that OU’s played in 2022. The second largest margin against an SEC opponent came when Oklahoma defeated then-No.8 Kentucky 9-1 on March 22 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Nicole May has a day
May hasn’t backed down from the pressure of the postseason.
After pitching four innings and striking out seven batters against Prairie View A&M in the opening day of the Norman Regional on May 20, the Pleasanton, California native responded with a shutout win against the Aggies, which was her ninth shutout of the season and 14th overall win of 2022
𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 👏Nicole May: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 𝐊 pic.twitter.com/5Wt0BG08t4— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 22, 2022
In the absence of freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl, who hasn’t appeared inside the circle since May 6 against Oklahoma State and remains day-to-day due to forearm soreness, May has been the anchor, alongside rotation mate redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein, of OU’s defense that’s allowed only two runs and struck out 18 batters in the postseason.
"Looking at her numbers, what's really impressive for us is that the strikeouts are nice, but no walks are more important," Gasso said. "We had that for two consecutive days from our pitching staff, and that is huge. I felt like she was in complete control from the start."
The sophomore pitcher’s postseason experience is paying dividends, as she made appearances in the 2021 Women’s College World Series, Super Regionals and Regionals last season.
Next, OU will take on the winner of the Orlando Regional from May 26-29 in Norman.
