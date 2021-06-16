OU softball: Sooners earn ESPYS nomination for Best Team of 2021

After winning its fifth national championship in program history, Oklahoma received an ESPYS nomination for Best Team of 2021, ESPN announced Wednesday.
🏆 @ESPYS nomination for 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 ✔️Cast your votes, #Sooners! 🗳️ » https://t.co/ligp6FKYM8#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/P9RnohZ5QV— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 16, 2021
If the Sooners win, they will become the second OU team and the fifth women’s team to receive the award. An OU team last won the award in 2001, when it was given to its 2000 national champion football team.
Oklahoma finished the 2021 season with a 56-4 record, including just one loss in conference play and an undefeated record at home. The Sooners finished the season with an NCAA record 161 home runs and a nation-leading .405 batting average. OU’s pitching staff complemented the bats well, ranking second in the Big 12 Conference with a 1.94 earned run average.
The Sooners capped off their season by beating Florida State in the Women’s College World Series to win the national championship.
Other candidates for Best Team include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Seattle Storm, the Alabama football team, the Baylor men’s basketball team and the Stanford women’s basketball team.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray also received an 2021 ESPYS nomination on Wednesday. His game-winning Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins against the Buffalo Bills is in the running for the ESPYS’ Best Play.
The 2020 NFL Play of the Year: Hail Murray 😤(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yhRrEn9KOE— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2021
The ESPY Awards will be held July 10, and fans can vote at ESPN.com.
