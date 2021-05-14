OU softball: Sooners earn 8-2 win over Texas Tech, advance to face Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament Championship

No. 1 Oklahoma (44-2, 18-1 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (20-26, 3-16), 8-2, in Oklahoma City on Friday night.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez started in the circle for the Sooners, going five innings. She allowed two runs, five hits while tallying five strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Nicole May relieved Juarez in the bottom of the sixth inning, and she ended the night after allowing zero runs, one hit and recording four strikeouts in two innings.
Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen led the Sooners with three and two RBIs, respectively. OU had 12 total hits and seven RBIs in the game. The team’s five home runs in the game is a program record for homers in a Big 12 tournament game.
After a scoreless first inning from both squads, the Sooners struck first with a home run from Elam in the top of the second inning. However, it didn’t take the Red Raiders long to respond, as Texas Tech scored off an OU fielding error to tie things up. TTU then took a 2-1 lead with a bunt to bring a third base scorer.
The third inning also saw zero scores. But, the fourth inning started with Hansen crushing one to right field to force a 2-2 tie. That home run was her third of the Big 12 tournament.
Elam followed up Hansen’s score with a two-run homer for her second of the game. The Sooners then held the Red Raiders scoreless in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead into the fifth inning.
There, Big 12 Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo hit her first home run of the tournament, growing OU’s lead to 5-2. After the senior utility’s score, the Sooners managed to load the bases with zero outs, but failed to bring in any more runs in the inning. Texas Tech was then held scoreless for the third straight inning.
Hansen continued her impressive outing in the top sixth inning. She managed to crush another one to left field for her fourth of the postseason. The hit also brought in Alo, and it was followed by a homer from freshman infielder Tiare Jennings. The Sooners took an 8-2 lead to the bottom of the sixth. Neither team scored in the seventh, ending the game.
Oklahoma continues play against Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 15, in Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Tournament Championship.
