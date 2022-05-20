OU softball: Sooners dominate Prairie View A&M 14-0 in NCAA Norman Regional

Oklahoma (50-2) rolled over Prairie View A&M (20-29) 14-0 in five innings in the second game of the NCAA Norman Regional on Friday.
🔥 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐑 🔥Combined 𝐧𝐨-𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 for May and Trautwein, four homers from the offense and the #Sooners collect win No. 5️⃣0️⃣!#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/5vldAnHY5I— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
Sophomore Nicole May started in the circle for the Sooners. She threw four no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein came in to close the game. She finished the combined no-hitter with a pair of strikeouts.
“Nicole May has the experience and she carried us along last year,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “So we feel very confident with her and she's leading this pitching staff. Hope is new to this big environment, these big games and this pitching staff does a really good job, working together, rooting for each other, learning together.”
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings went 1-for-2 with a home run and two runs. Redshirt senior designated player Jocelyn Alo finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and senior Grace Lyons hit 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.
OU opened up the scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning. After a scoreless second, Oklahoma posted four runs in the third before batting around in the fourth. The Sooners scored eight runs, primarily from three home runs from Alo, Lyons and a three-run pinch hit blast from freshman Turiya Coleman.
“These freshmen are continuing to get better every day,” Alo said. “They might not get those opportunities but whenever they do, especially in postseason, it's one that they'll remember forever. For them just to take full advantage of it like they did was great to see, and it just goes to show that we can put anyone in, anytime that they'll get the job done.”
Next, Oklahoma takes on Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Saturday to advance to the regional final.
