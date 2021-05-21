OU softball: Sooners dominate Morgan State, 19-0, for 33rd run-rule victory of the season in NCAA Norman Regional

Oklahoma (46-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated Morgan State (24-16, 14-5 MEAC), 19-0, in five innings at the NCAA Norman Regional on Friday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez started in the circle for the Sooners, going 3.1 innings. She allowed one hit while tallying six strikeouts. Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains and freshman Nicole May both entered late in the game, allowing one hit and tallying 10 strikeouts combined.
Redshirt senior Nicole Mendes led the Sooners with seven RBIs on the day, a postseason program record. OU had 18 total hits and 18 RBIs in the game.
After Juarez went three up and three down to start the night, the Sooners put on an offensive show in the bottom of the first. It began with a Hansen double to score freshman infielder Tiare Jennings. Then, a bunt by junior infielder Grace Lyons — mixed with throwing errors by the Lady Bears — scored Hansen and Alo. That was followed by a huge two-run homer by Coleman, giving her eight on the year.
Runs by Snow and Johns gave Oklahoma a 7-0 as the first inning eventually came to an end. Morgan State’s struggles continued into the second as it remained scoreless. The Sooners then tacked on six more scores in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a grand slam by redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes.
The Lady Bears reached as far as second base in the top of the third inning, but couldn’t score again. Up 13-0, Oklahoma didn’t let up. After picking up two more scores, Mendes hit her second homer of the night to add two more. Before the inning came to a close, Alo matched Mendes with a two-run homer of her own. The Sooners ended the inning up 19-0.
The fourth inning saw neither team put up any scores, and Oklahoma’s defense held true to give the team its 33rd run-rule victory of the season.
OU will host Wichita State at 3 p.m. on May 22 for its second game of the Norman Regional. The Sooners previously run-ruled the Shockers, 14-3, in five innings on May 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.