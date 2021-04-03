You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners dominate Kansas, 10-1, for 20th run-rule victory this season

Shannon Saile

Redshirt senior right handed pitcher Shannon Saile during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (28-0, 6-0) run-ruled Kansas (17-14, 1-5), 10-1, in Norman on Saturday afternoon.

Senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant. She went three innings and was perfect, retiring all nine batters she faced including one strikeout. 

Freshman Nicole May came on in relief of Juarez to start the fourth inning. She went the final two innings, allowing one run, four hits and notched five strikeouts. 

The Sooner offense was impressive, recording 10 runs on nine hits. Oklahoma was led offensively by junior infielder Grace Lyons and sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo. Lyons and Donihoo both topped OU in hits with two, including each of them hitting a home run. Lyons led Oklahoma with four RBIs, two of which came off her two-run homer.

Additionally, senior utility Jocelyn Alo had her program-record 40 game hit-streak snapped after going 0-1 on the day with two walks. 

The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season as they take on Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 7 in Wichita, Kansas.

