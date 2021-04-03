OU softball: Sooners dominate Kansas, 10-1, for 20th run-rule victory this season

No. 1 Oklahoma (28-0, 6-0) run-ruled Kansas (17-14, 1-5), 10-1, in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
Senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant. She went three innings and was perfect, retiring all nine batters she faced including one strikeout.
Freshman Nicole May came on in relief of Juarez to start the fourth inning. She went the final two innings, allowing one run, four hits and notched five strikeouts.
The Sooner offense was impressive, recording 10 runs on nine hits. Oklahoma was led offensively by junior infielder Grace Lyons and sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo. Lyons and Donihoo both topped OU in hits with two, including each of them hitting a home run. Lyons led Oklahoma with four RBIs, two of which came off her two-run homer.
𝐋𝐎𝐔 💣❗️@kkenzienncole puts a charge into one for her 5⃣th HR of the year! OU 2, KU 0 | 📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/4oMmgdJiEQ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 3, 2021
Additionally, senior utility Jocelyn Alo had her program-record 40 game hit-streak snapped after going 0-1 on the day with two walks.
The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season as they take on Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 7 in Wichita, Kansas.
