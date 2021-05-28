OU softball: Sooners defeat Washington 4-2 in Super Regional Game 1, move one win from WCWS

No. 1 Oklahoma (49-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated No. 16 Washington (45-12, 18-5 Pac-12), 4-2, in game one of the Super Regionals on Friday afternoon in Norman.
Sooners head coach Patty Gasso opted with freshman pitcher Nicole May in the circle. The Pleasanton, California, native pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, despite pitching only the third most innings among OU pitchers this season with 69 entering the game.
OU took a quick lead when it scored a run in the first inning after a leadoff double by freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, followed by freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman, senior outfielder Nicole Mendes and junior shortstop Grace Lyons being hit by a pitch.
Despite their offense leading the NCAA in runs scored this season, the Sooners tallied five hits against the Huskies. Jocelyn Alo gave OU the lead with a home run to left field in the third inning.
Oklahoma later tacked on two more runs on a single up the middle from sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, who also eventually scored on the same play as Washington center fielder Jadelyn Allchin’s error allowed the ball to roll to the wall.
The Sooners tallied hits from Lyons and senior first basemen Taylon Snow, along with Alo, Jennings and Hansen’s hits.
OU scored for the first time against Washington pitcher and Collegiate Player of the Year finalist Gabbie Plain. Plain shut out the Sooners in 2018 at the Women’s College World Series, and threw two perfect innings against them in 2020.
Now just one win away from the Women’s College World Series, Oklahoma plays Washington in game two of the Super Regionals at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Norman.
