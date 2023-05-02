Alyssa Brito's grand slam lifs OU softball in 6-0 win over Tulsa

Oklahoma (46-1, 15-0 Big 12) defeated Tulsa (20-27, 6-9 AAC) 6-0 on Tuesday in Tulsa.
Sophomore Jordy Bahl pitched three innings and allowed no hits or runs while striking out three. Junior Nicole May allowed no runs on one hit in 1.2 innings before freshman Kierston Deal relieved her with 0.1 scoreless innings. Senior Alex Storako capped OU’s win with two scoreless innings.
Tulsa starter Kylee Nash held the Sooners hitless their first time through the order. OU tallied a pair of runs in the third via an error and RBI single by designated player Haley Lee.
On the board ☑️#Sooners plate a pair in the second, capped by an RBI single from @haley45leeMID 3 | OU 2, Tulsa 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/3yCqEDK0hH— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 2, 2023
Nash retired eight of OU’s next 10 batters and conceded two earned runs on five hits in 6.1 innings in all. The Sooners loaded up the bases in the seventh for third baseman Alyssa Brito, who blasted a grand slam well over the left field fence. Brito was the only Sooner to collect multiple hits and knocked in four of OU’s five runs.
Brito 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 💥@alyss_33 | OU 6, Tulsa 0 pic.twitter.com/fTIbG49rHP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 3, 2023
The Sooners’ defense helped prevent a baserunner after left fielder Rylie Boone dove for a fly ball, fell short of the catch, but quickly threw it into the infield to catch Tulsa shortstop Imani Edwards in a rundown.
𝐍𝐨 extra bases ❌@rylieboonee » @_tiarejennings » @SandersCydneyEND 4 | OU 2, Tulsa 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/GmDXD3Au7L— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 2, 2023
Coach Patty Gasso deployed 18 of OU’s 20 rostered players throughout the contest. Next, OU will face Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday in Stillwater.
