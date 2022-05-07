OU softball: Sooners defeat Oklahoma State 5-3, sweep series after Jocelyn Alo’s grand slam

No. 1 Oklahoma (48-1,17-1 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-12,14-3 Big 12) 5-3 to complete its series sweep in Norman on Saturday.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-3 for one grand slam and three RBIs. Collectively OU went 3-for-21 on the day.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nicole May pitched 6.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein earned two outs in the fifth inning, before May was put back in at the top of the sixth inning after Trautwein walked four batters.
The Cowgirls struck first after Hayley Busby hammered a two-run home run to left field during the top of the second inning.
OU responded in the bottom of the fourth inning following Grace Lyons’ RBI single to centerfield that scored sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings. An inning later, Alo hit a grand slam to right center to give the Sooners a 5-2 lead in the bottom of fifth inning.
🤙 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 🤙 @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/zx2GuVgtdb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022
Trautwein allowed Cowgirls’ infielder Sydney Pennington to score a run after she walked outfielder Chyenne Factor, shrinking the Sooners’ lead to two runs in the top of the sixth frame.
A double play and pop up closed the win for the Sooners in the top of the seventh inning, however.
Next, the Sooners will faceoff in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on May 12-14 in Oklahoma City.
