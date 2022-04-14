 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners defeat No. 18 Texas 3-0 on road behind Jordy Bahl's 15 strikeouts

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordy Bahl

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (37-0, 7-0 Big 12) took down No. 18 Texas (30-11-1, 6-1 Big 12) 3-0 in Austin on Thursday. 

Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in a complete-game shutout. 

Offensively, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman propelled OU with solo home runs.

Senior infielder Grace Lyons started things off for the Sooners offensively with an RBI single in the first inning. In the second inning, Jayda Coleman clobbered a solo home run to put OU up 2-0 heading into the third. 

Oklahoma’s next score came in the fifth inning when sophomore utility Alyssa Brito added a solo homer to cap off the Sooners’ victory. 

OU will look to secure its third consecutive series victory when it meets the Longhorns at 6 p.m. on Friday.

