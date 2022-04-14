OU softball: Sooners defeat No. 18 Texas 3-0 on road behind Jordy Bahl's 15 strikeouts

No. 1 Oklahoma (37-0, 7-0 Big 12) took down No. 18 Texas (30-11-1, 6-1 Big 12) 3-0 in Austin on Thursday.
Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in a complete-game shutout.
Up to 6️⃣ 𝐊's @jordybahl 😁END 4 | OU 2, UT 0 pic.twitter.com/89gpq2gltA— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 15, 2022
Offensively, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman propelled OU with solo home runs.
Senior infielder Grace Lyons started things off for the Sooners offensively with an RBI single in the first inning. In the second inning, Jayda Coleman clobbered a solo home run to put OU up 2-0 heading into the third.
Oklahoma’s next score came in the fifth inning when sophomore utility Alyssa Brito added a solo homer to cap off the Sooners’ victory.
OU will look to secure its third consecutive series victory when it meets the Longhorns at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.