OU softball defeats Kansas in game 1 of 3-game series in Norman

Jordy Bahl

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Texas Tech University on April 7.

 Megan O'Donnell/OU Daily

Oklahoma (43-1, 13-0) defeated Kansas (22-22, 4-9) 8-0 in game one of a three-game series on Friday in Norman.

Sophomore Jordy Bahl pitched five innings and allowed no runs on four hits. Bahl also struck out seven batters in her ninth complete game of the season. 

Shortstop Grace Lyons got OU on the board with a two-run home run in the second, her sixth of the season. Lyons finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and scored two of OU’s eight runs. 

The Sooners hit a home run in three consecutive at-bats after third baseman Alyssa Brito and catcher Kinzie Hansen went deep to center and right field, respectively. 

Center fielder Jayda Coleman hit the Sooners’ fourth homer of the game in the bottom of the fourth to extend OU’s lead to 5-0.

OU’s defense was on display Friday, beginning with a double play to close the top half of the fourth. Left fielder Rylie Boone then flashed the leather with a diving grab in left field in the fifth inning to prevent a hit. The Jayhawks’ next two batters reached base before Bahl closed the inning with a strikeout. 

Bahl stepped to the plate for her first at-bat of the game with the two outs in the fifth and sent a pair of runners home with an RBI single to secure the victory for OU. 

Next, the Sooners will face Kansas in game two of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman.

