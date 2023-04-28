'One of the best I've seen in a long time': Rylie Boone's defensive gem helps lift OU softball past Kansas

Oklahoma (43-1, 13-0) defeated Kansas (22-22, 4-9) 8-0 in game one of a three-game series on Friday in Norman.
Sophomore Jordy Bahl pitched five innings and allowed no runs on four hits. Bahl also struck out seven batters in her ninth complete game of the season.
Shortstop Grace Lyons got OU on the board with a two-run home run in the second, her sixth of the season. Lyons finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and scored two of OU’s eight runs.
𝐆𝟑 back to blastin' 🚀@grace_lyons5 | B2 | OU 2, KU 0 pic.twitter.com/ofHrdsZ2Hw— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 28, 2023
The Sooners hit a home run in three consecutive at-bats after third baseman Alyssa Brito and catcher Kinzie Hansen went deep to center and right field, respectively. Hansen and Brito each collected a pair of hits and scored twice.
“When people on our team see someone do a great thing, it makes them want to be great,” Bahl said. “Not that we're really trying (to do that), but when we just play free and we have fun, that's what happens. So it's cool to see us be able to play loose like that.”
𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞. 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭. 🔥Here's the last two courtesy @alyss_33 & @kinziehansenEND 2 | OU 4, KU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/wS4lTcpzg6— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 28, 2023
Center fielder Jayda Coleman hit the Sooners’ fourth homer of the game in the bottom of the fourth to extend OU’s lead to 5-0. Coleman tied designated hitter Haley Lee for most home runs on the team with 12.
𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐝𝐚 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 🌐B4 | OU 5, KU 0 | @jaydac00 pic.twitter.com/IbqsJhGfBX— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 28, 2023
OU’s defense was on display Friday, beginning with a double play to close the top half of the fourth. Left fielder Rylie Boone then flashed the leather with a diving grab in left field in the fifth inning to prevent a hit.
“I can't remember ever putting a left-handed outfielder in left field because it's a very difficult position to play … being left handed,” Gasso said. “She has some really tough angles out there … But I'd say it's one of the best (catches) I’ve seen in a long time.
The Jayhawks’ next two batters reached base before Bahl closed the inning with a strikeout.
“She does that stuff all the time,” Bahl said. “And each time it just blows my mind.”
Bahl stepped to the plate for her first at-bat of the game with the two outs in the fifth and sent a pair of runners home with an RBI single to secure the victory for OU. Bahl has tallied a hit in 11 of her 28 plate appearances this season.
“It (was) fun,” Bahl said of her walk-off hit. “... I was just trying to pass the bat and keep things going.”
She can do it (B)𝐀𝐇𝐋 🤧 @jordybahl pic.twitter.com/I985OLpofP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 28, 2023
Next, the Sooners will face Kansas in game two of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
“We really need this weekend to feel like we're trending, offensively, in a good direction,” Gasso said. “And I believe that we will.”
