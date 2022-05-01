 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners defeat Kansas 9-1, sweep road series

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicole May

Sophomore right hand pitcher Nicole May during the game against Tulsa on April 6.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) defeated Kansas (15-32, 2-14 Big 12) 9-1 to complete the series sweep on Sunday.

Sophomore pitcher Nicole May went three innings and allowed only two hits with three strikeouts. Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein relieved May in the fourth inning and pitched two hitless innings.

Freshman Jordy Bahl pitched the final two innings and allowed a run — first of the series — on two hits. 

Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings led the offense going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito also hit a home run in the win.

In the fourth inning, Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam swatted an RBI single in the fourth inning to score OU’s first run. Then, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns slapped an RBI single, and during the same play, an error allowed Elam to score from third base. 

https://twitter.com/OU_Softball/status/1520825905656086531?s=20&t=vDiwgzrIgSEpo5vhxoWLcQ

In the fifth inning, the Sooners drove in three runs. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo notched an RBI on a sacrifice fly before Jennings knocked a two-run homer to right field.

https://twitter.com/OU_Softball/status/1520831379331768322?s=20&t=vDiwgzrIgSEpo5vhxoWLcQ

Redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow produced a run after hitting into a fielder’s choice. Next, Brito hammered a two-run shot to center field for the final two runs.

https://twitter.com/OU_Softball/status/1520843559494205446?s=20&amp;t=vDiwgzrIgSEpo5vhxoWLcQ

Next, the Sooners will face No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-9, 14-1 Big 12) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, in Norman.

