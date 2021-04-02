OU softball: Sooners defeat Jayhawks, 6-1, as Jocelyn Alo extends hit-streak to 40 games

No. 1 Oklahoma (27-0, 5-0) defeated Kansas (17-13, 1-4), 6-1, in Norman on Friday night.
Senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant. She went six innings, allowing one run, no walks, just four hits and recorded nine strikeouts.
Sophomore Macy McAdoo came on in relief of Juarez, going two outs in the top of the seventh and allowing one run and one hit. Senior Shannon Saile came on in relief of McAdoo, retiring the only batter she faced with a three-pitch strikeout to give the Sooners the win.
The Sooner offense was solid, recording six runs on five hits. Oklahoma was led offensively by freshman utility Jayda Coleman and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings. Coleman led the Sooners in hits with two, and Jennings topped Oklahoma in RBIs with two.
Additionally, senior utility Jocelyn Alo recorded a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend her program record hit-streak to 40 games.
4⃣0⃣. 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞. 𝐇𝐢𝐭. 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤. 🤙@78jocelyn_alo with the RBI single! END 4 | OU 6, KU 1 pic.twitter.com/eHaqUwz13l— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 3, 2021
The Sooners will look to sweep the Jayhawks in the final game of the series at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 3.
