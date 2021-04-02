You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners defeat Jayhawks, 6-1, as Jocelyn Alo extends hit-streak to 40 games

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (27-0, 5-0) defeated Kansas (17-13, 1-4), 6-1, in Norman on Friday night.

Senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant. She went six innings, allowing one run, no walks, just four hits and recorded nine strikeouts. 

Sophomore Macy McAdoo came on in relief of Juarez, going two outs in the top of the seventh and allowing one run and one hit. Senior Shannon Saile came on in relief of McAdoo, retiring the only batter she faced with a three-pitch strikeout to give the Sooners the win. 

The Sooner offense was solid, recording six runs on five hits. Oklahoma was led offensively by freshman utility Jayda Coleman and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings. Coleman led the Sooners in hits with two, and Jennings topped Oklahoma in RBIs with two.

Additionally, senior utility Jocelyn Alo recorded a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend her program record hit-streak to 40 games. 

The Sooners will look to sweep the Jayhawks in the final game of the series at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 3. 

